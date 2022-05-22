Bond denied for two men charged in mass shooting outside Near North Side McDonald's; prosecutors say Jaylun Sanders fired 21 shots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Sunday for the two men charged in a mass shooting that left two dead and seven wounded outside a McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street.

A judge denied bond Sunday in Central Bond Court (Br. 1) for accused gunman Jaylun Sanders, 21, and alleged accomplice Kameron Abram, 20.

Sanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said somebody handed him a gun, a Glock fitted to shoot multiple bullets, and he began firing into a crowd just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at 10 E. Chicago Ave. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting. The restaurant is now closed.

Sanders fled into the nearby Red Line subway station after the shooting, where he was arrested by responding officers.

At the time of the shooting, Sanders was wanted on a warrant issued for his arrest on Jan. 4 of this year for previous gun charges. According to court records, he failed to appear in court for four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Meantime, police said Abram also is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for his role in the shooting. He also was cited for trespassing on the CTA.

In a proffer, a Cook County Assistant State's Attorney said the shooting followed a fight between two groups in the same area sometime earlier. Police recovered a gun that was involved in that fight from a planter at 7 E. Pearson St. about a block away from the McDonald's.

In the shooting, Sanders aimed at different targets as he fired 21 shots, and then fled down the escalator, the prosecutors said.

Anthony Allen, 31, died at Stroger Hospital about an hour after the shooting. He was shot in the lower back, officials said.

Antonio Wade, 30, a soon-to-be father of two, died at Northwestern Hospital late Thursday after he was shot in the chest.

One of the victims was critically wounded. The rest are in good condition.

Sanders initially denied being the gunman while being questioned, prosecutors said. But when investigators pointed out that they had viewed video of the shooting, Sanders admitted that he had gotten the Glock handgun used in the shooting from Indiana and that an automatic switch was easily available for $20 to $25 on the street, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Sanders handed Abram the gun after the shooting, and they also changed sweat shirts before entering the train tracks. In the process, Sanders' girlfriend made contact with the third rail on the Red Line tracks and was critically injured, prosecutors said.