Shooting at Amazon fulfillment center in Chicago suburb leaves woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting was reported at an Amazon fulfillment center in south suburban Matteson, Illinois on Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the center, on Vollmer Road, and found a woman who suffered a graze wound to her head.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Christ Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting took place in retaliation for an "unreported fight" between employees that took place in the parking lot.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police are investigating.