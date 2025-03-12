Watch CBS News
Shooting at Chicago O'Hare Airport during fight near Terminal 2 injures man

By Darius Johnson, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was injured in a shooting outside Chicago O'Hare Airport near the arrival area of Terminal 2 during a fight, police said. 

According to Chicago police, officers responded to 2 West Terminal Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a fight between multiple people on the street. 

Police said during the fight, a 25-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and is expected to recover. 

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in a terminal window with shattered glass on the street. At least four hours later, there was still a large police response on the lower level of Terminal 2. Construction crews worked to board up windows damaged by gunfire. 

The arrival area reopened around 5:15 a.m.

A witness staying at a nearby hotel heard the shots being fired and looked out the window. 

"I saw people scattering," He said. "And then I heard a bunch of single shots." 

A second person is being interviewed by Area Five detectives, police confirmed. 

This incident is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

