Shooting investigation underway in Aurora, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
/ CBS Chicago

Police are investigating a shooting in west suburban Aurora that took place late Sunday night. 

According to an alert from the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting. Video from the scene shows a large police presence inside and around a home. 

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officials are asking residents to seek alternate routes and avoid the area as the investigation continues. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

