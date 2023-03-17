Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after shooting in Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot Thursday while sitting in vehicle in Englewood.

At 12:54 p.m., a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were in a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Marquette Road, near Morgan Street, when they were both shot.

The man was struck in the back, the woman in the buttocks and the arm, police said.

They were each taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Shell casings were also recovered in the 1600 block of West 63rd Street, about 10 city blocks away.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.

March 16, 2023

