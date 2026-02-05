Driver critically injured after shooting, crash in Back of the Yards

A man was critically injured in a shooting that led to a crash in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 5000 block of South May Avenue when someone fired shots into his vehicle.

The victim's vehicle then hit into multiple cars before crashing into trees off the roadway.

The victim was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.