Shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood leaves 2 men wounded

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
/ CBS Chicago

Two men were shot and wounded in an alley in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 6:22 p.m., the men, ages 25 and 26, were standing in the alley behind the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and were struck.

The younger man was shot in his left wrist and finger and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

The older man was shot in his chest and right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

There was no one in custody late Wednesday. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington
