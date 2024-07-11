Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway leaves one person dead

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after being shot in a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday evening.

At 5:17 p.m., Illinois State Police were called for a shooting on the inbound Dan Ryan between 79th and 83rd streets.

One person was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, state police said. A car with police tape around it was seen at the University of Chicago Medical Center after the shooting.

State police did not immediately have further information.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.