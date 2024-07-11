Shooting on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway leaves one person dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after being shot in a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday evening.

At 5:17 p.m., Illinois State Police were called for a shooting on the inbound Dan Ryan between 79th and 83rd streets.

One person was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, state police said. A car with police tape around it was seen at the University of Chicago Medical Center after the shooting.

State police did not immediately have further information.