6-year-old shot on Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side

Child shot while riding in car on Bishop Ford Freeway

Child shot while riding in car on Bishop Ford Freeway

Child shot while riding in car on Bishop Ford Freeway

A 6-year-old was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side on Monday night.

Illinois State Police confirmed the child was shot in the northbound lanes at Michigan Avenue just after 7:10 p.m.

A family member told CBS News Chicago the 6-year-old boy was riding in the car with his mother when someone opened fire. The family said the boy was shot in the leg, and his mother drove him to St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood.

Video from the scene showed police investigating a grey Jeep with bullet holes in the parking lot of St. Bernard Hospital on Monday night.

The child's condition is currently unknown.

ISP said the roadway reopened at approximately 11:35 p.m.