Shedd Aquarium's beluga whale Kimalu to have cyst removal surgery

A beluga whale at the Shedd Aquarium is getting help while dealing with a rare medical condition.

Kimalu has been at the Shedd for 12 years.

The animal health and care teams at the aquarium noticed she was dealing with bumps that turned out to be cysts.

Doctor Karisa Tang, vice president of animal health, said they will perform surgery to examine them and, if possible, remove some, while also preparing for any issues.

"Anytime you sedate or anesthetize an animal, you run the risk they may not recover," she said. "This is especially true for belugas because of their unique physiology as large, deep-sea swimmers and voluntary breathers."

The center didn't share the exact day of the surgery but said it would post updates when it knows more.