'Shakes the pictures on my walls': Roseland residents upset with nonstop trucks rolling through the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When you're driving and blow past a stop sign or disobey any traffic sign, you could expect that you might get pulled over.

Face some consequences.

So why are huge trucks in Roseland driving right past signs saying they can't be on the road? CBS 2's Marie Saavedra has the story.

Neighbors are demanding some consequences.

There's a little corner of Roseland, near 89th and Holland Road with passionate neighbors, who have a problem.

"At 6:00, 6:30, 7:00 in the morning, BLUM BLUM BLUM BLUM BLUM," lamented Deloris Bryant. "It shakes the pictures on my walls."

A part of it is home to companies hauling many things in many trucks, as seen on home security footage. Some of them are parked, not in lots, but on the side of 89th Street. And others cruise right down their residential blocks.

"They don't care about the people that live here, so yeah, I'm perturbed," said resident Ines Jackson.

Neighbors feel the companies don't care, because they're driving right past a handful of signs prohibiting trucks over five tons, and these are definitely over five tons. The group said it's raised the issue to their alderman and the city, but nothing's changed.

"I feel upset that our neighborhood has become decimated and taken advantage of like it has," added Bryant.

Still, never doubt the power of a camera. The day CBS 2 came to look at the issue, things started to happen.

First, two Chicago police officers who work this district showed up. Both were eager to listen to these neighbors, who hope police could start ticketing drivers ignoring the rules.

Then, one of the business owners stepped outside to talk to CBS 2 and we shared the residents' gripes, and he admitted to parking trucks on the side of the road. He said me that would stop.

It's a start.

"Our thing is to step up and enhance our community, not to tear it down, added another Roseland resident.

For the people asking the companies on the corner to follow the rules of the road. CBS 2 spoke with 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins, to ask how it's possible these trucks drive by the signs prohibiting them every day. He directed CBS 2 to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), and we're still waiting for answers.