SNAP to present documents accusing Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru

SNAP accuses Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru

SNAP accuses Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru

SNAP accuses Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru

A group known for protecting those sexually abused by Catholic priests is unveiling new whistleblower documents on Tuesday, accusing Pope Leo XIV of mishandling of abuse allegations during his time as bishop in Peru.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said there's mounting evidence supporting these claims against Pope Leo, including his alleged patterns of failing to properly investigate abuse claims, particularly with the Diocese of Chiclayo in Peru.

SNAP claims the pope also misrepresented abusers' actions to the public during his time in Peru.

The group said it's bringing forth that new evidence during a press conference in downtown Chicago on Tuesday.