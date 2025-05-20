Watch CBS News
Local News

SNAP to present documents accusing Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

SNAP accuses Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru
SNAP accuses Pope Leo XIV of mishandling clergy sex abuse in Peru 00:44

A group known for protecting those sexually abused by Catholic priests is unveiling new whistleblower documents on Tuesday, accusing Pope Leo XIV of mishandling of abuse allegations during his time as bishop in Peru.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said there's mounting evidence supporting these claims against Pope Leo, including his alleged patterns of failing to properly investigate abuse claims, particularly with the Diocese of Chiclayo in Peru.

SNAP claims the pope also misrepresented abusers' actions to the public during his time in Peru.

The group said it's bringing forth that new evidence during a press conference in downtown Chicago on Tuesday.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.