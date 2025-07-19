Severe weather threat with possible damaging winds, flooding for Saturday in Chicago

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected as Chicago is under a Level 2 Risk for severe weather. Storm chances continue into Saturday night and Sunday, mainly for areas south of Chicago.

The best window for storms is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can keep any plans in the evening.

The storms can produce damaging winds and cause flooding, as one to three inches of rain are expected in some areas.

Several rounds of storms are possible next week, with torrential rain and localized flash flooding. Dangerous heat also returns by the middle of the week, as heat index values exceed 105 degrees.