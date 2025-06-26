Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple Northern Illinois counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday evening for several Chicago area counties, as scattered severe weather hit the Chicago area for the third night in a row.

The warning was initially for northern Kendall, northwestern Will, southeastern DeKalb, southern Kane, and southwestern DuPage counties. It was later cut back to southern Kane and west central DuPage counties.

The storm involved wind speeds of 60 mph, 0.75 inch hail, and a tremendous amount of lightning activity. Roofs, siding, and trees could be damaged.

The storm was located near Plano and moving at 20 mph at 6:28 p.m. About 15 minutes later, it was over Kaneville and North Aurora.

There were reports of trees down and isolated power outages in the Elburn and Batavia areas.

The warning is in place until 7:30 p.m.

Storms were also popping off elsewhere. One system was intensifying over Lake and McHenry counties as of 7:15 p.m.

A cell over McHenry County had a high potential for strong, gusty winds of up to 50 mph.

Another storm system still was seen in Porter and LaPorte counties, and another still in Kankakee County. These storms involved cloud-to-ground lightning.