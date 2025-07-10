Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Chicago area counties

Severe thunderstorm warnings began popping off in the greater Chicago area during the evening rush Thursday.

The first severe thunderstorm warnings were issued northwest of Chicago, with a warning in place for southwestern McHenry County until 6:45 p.m.

A storm was first located along a line from Poplar Grove Lake to Cherry Valley, moving east at 25 mph. Fifty-cent piece-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were associated with the storm.

This storm also had rotation associated with it, and there was concern about a tornado warning. But no tornado warnings were issued.

Power outages and downed power lines were reported in the area of the McHenry County storm.

In Lake in the Hills, the Rockin Rotary Rib Fest in Sunset Park was evacuated. Around 5:15 p.m., Lake in the Hills police ordered everyone to leave the festival. Police said there were lightning strikes in the area, and told everyone to return to their cars or return home.

The four-day festival is supposed to run through Sunday. Alt 101 had been scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m.

Separate severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for LaSalle, DeKalb, and Lee counties, and for Kane County.

By 6:35 p.m., the most intense downpours were lined up over the Fox River area and were moving east at 30 mph. But the severe weather threat was decreasing as the storms moved east.

However, scattered thunderstorms will persist Thursday night, with some torrential rain possible.

A flood watch has also been issued through Friday morning for most of the Chicago area — including all of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties and northern Will County.

A weather alert is also in place for Friday and Saturday for several rounds of storms that could become severe and produce flash flooding in the area.