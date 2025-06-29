Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chicago's north, northwest suburbs

By Kylee Miller,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Cook and Lake counties Sunday evening.

The warning was issued for southeast Lake and north central Cook counties until 8:45 p.m.

The storm involved winds of 60 mph as measured at Chicago Executive Airport. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is a risk.

Affected areas initially included the North Shore and northwest suburbs from Lake Forest south to Park Ridge and Niles. The warning was later scaled back to some North Shore area suburbs within Cook County.

cbsn-2023-7.png
CBS
Kylee Miller

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.