Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chicago's north, northwest suburbs

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Cook and Lake counties Sunday evening.

The warning was issued for southeast Lake and north central Cook counties until 8:45 p.m.

The storm involved winds of 60 mph as measured at Chicago Executive Airport. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is a risk.

Affected areas initially included the North Shore and northwest suburbs from Lake Forest south to Park Ridge and Niles. The warning was later scaled back to some North Shore area suburbs within Cook County.

CBS