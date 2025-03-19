Watch CBS News
Severe storms in Chicago on Wednesday with tornado risk

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Severe weather is expected over the next 24 hours for Chicago with gusty wind, thunderstorms, and snow.

 Aside from a few showers, there will be a cloudy and mild to start Wednesday. 

An intense line of thunderstorms moves into Chicago after 1 p.m. The threat of severe weather has increased across Chicago, with the risk of damaging wind, hail, and multiple tornadoes. 

The threat of severe weather ends by 9 p.m. 

Snow swings into the area early Thursday for the first day of spring. Travel will likely be messy and slow for the early morning rush. Minor accumulations of a half-inch to 2 inches of snow are possible. Once the snow ends just after daybreak, the skies clear for sunshine. 

Temperatures moderate back to near 60 degrees for Friday. Shower chances increase at night into Saturday morning. Another round of rain showers develops late Sunday into Monday.  

