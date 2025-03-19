Watch CBS News
Weather

Snow to make Thursday morning commute a challenge in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Wet snow, slick travel expected Thursday morning in Chicago
Wet snow, slick travel expected Thursday morning in Chicago 03:13

With the severe weather threat having ended across the Chicago area, attention turns to snow overnight that will make for a slippery morning commute.

Wet snow showers will increase after midnight and become widespread overnight. Snow showers may linger through 8 a.m., especially for Northwest Indiana.

2am-thursday-03-19-25.png
CBS
6am-thursday-03-19-25.png
CBS

Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, creating a messy and slick morning commute for many.\

snowfall-03-19-25.png
CBS

By mid-morning, the skies will clear and we're expecting a sunny, windy and chilly afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

In true spring fashion, any snow that accumulates in the morning will quickly melt by the afternoon.  

4pm-thursday-03-19-25.png
CBS

Gusty south winds will push highs back to the upper 50s on Friday, ahead of more rain chances Friday night.

Saturday will be cooler and mostly sunny, then rain returns on Sunday.

7day-03-19-25.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.