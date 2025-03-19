Snow to make Thursday morning commute a challenge in Chicago

With the severe weather threat having ended across the Chicago area, attention turns to snow overnight that will make for a slippery morning commute.

Wet snow showers will increase after midnight and become widespread overnight. Snow showers may linger through 8 a.m., especially for Northwest Indiana.

CBS

CBS

Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, creating a messy and slick morning commute for many.\

CBS

By mid-morning, the skies will clear and we're expecting a sunny, windy and chilly afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

In true spring fashion, any snow that accumulates in the morning will quickly melt by the afternoon.

CBS

Gusty south winds will push highs back to the upper 50s on Friday, ahead of more rain chances Friday night.

Saturday will be cooler and mostly sunny, then rain returns on Sunday.

CBS