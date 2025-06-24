Severe storms pop up in Northern Illinois, prompting warning

Scattered severe storms popped off in Northern Illinois Tuesday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of La Salle and Livingston counties Tuesday evening, but expired at 7 p.m.

The storm system involved wind speeds of 60 mph and penny-sized hail. The possibility of a tornado was also on the table.

The storm affected the Streator, Leonore, Kangley, Grand Ridge, and Marseilles areas. It moved slowly through the area, but threatened to dump about an inch of rainwater very quickly.

Scattered storms continued Tuesday evening, but nothing severe was seen in the CBS Chicago viewing area as of just after 7 p.m.

Smaller shower and storm systems were also detected in the area of Jasper County, Indiana, Tuesday evening.

Scattered rain and storms are expected to continue overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are also expected daily through the end of the work week, capable of producing heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds exceeding 50 miles per hour.