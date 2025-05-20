Severe storms approaching Chicago area Tuesday

Widespread rain is rolling through Chicagoland Tuesday morning, with a few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder.

Rain becomes more scattered by the afternoon and evening. Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., severe storms, with wind damage, large hail, and flooding, are possible. There is also a chance of tornadoes in the area.

Windy conditions will continue throughout the day, with gusts near, if not over, 35mph. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning and land in the 50s this afternoon.

Rain showers are forecast on and off until Wednesday night, and temperatures will stay cool and below normal.

In total, rainfall accumulations are forecasted to be between 1 inch and 2 inches, which could create flooding in poor drainage areas as well as rising water levels in rivers, creeks, and streams.

A few leftover isolated showers will also be possible Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain cool in the 50s through late week, with drier air and more sunshine. They will gradually warm back into the 60s by the weekend and on Memorial Day Monday.