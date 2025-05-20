Watch CBS News
Weather

Severe storms approaching Chicago area Tuesday

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Downpours for Tuesday morning commute in Chicago
Downpours for Tuesday morning commute in Chicago 02:15

Widespread rain is rolling through Chicagoland Tuesday morning, with a few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder. 

Rain becomes more scattered by the afternoon and evening. Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., severe storms, with wind damage, large hail, and flooding, are possible. There is also a chance of tornadoes in the area. 

cf7e61b1-f72a-4c11-a1ca-3b58214f128e.png

Windy conditions will continue throughout the day, with gusts near, if not over, 35mph. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning and land in the 50s this afternoon.

Rain showers are forecast on and off until Wednesday night, and temperatures will stay cool and below normal. 

In total, rainfall accumulations are forecasted to be between 1 inch and 2 inches, which could create flooding in poor drainage areas as well as rising water levels in rivers, creeks, and streams. 

232660ed-194d-4105-8f34-11b76630ae56.png

A few leftover isolated showers will also be possible Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain cool in the 50s through late week, with drier air and more sunshine. They will gradually warm back into the 60s by the weekend and on Memorial Day Monday.

Kylee Miller

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.