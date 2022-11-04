Watch CBS News
Big (temporary) move for seven Brookfield Zoo bottlenose dolphins

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people move out of their homes temporarily for major renovations.

That gets a little trickier when you're a dolphin, but seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo are doing great after their big move.

They're spending a few months at the Minnesota Zoo while Brookfield's Seven Seas Habit is updated with a new roof and a lift platform in case the dolphins need medical care.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

