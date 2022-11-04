Big (temporary) move for seven Brookfield Zoo bottlenose dolphins
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people move out of their homes temporarily for major renovations.
That gets a little trickier when you're a dolphin, but seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo are doing great after their big move.
They're spending a few months at the Minnesota Zoo while Brookfield's Seven Seas Habit is updated with a new roof and a lift platform in case the dolphins need medical care.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.