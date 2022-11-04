Big (temporary) move for seven Brookfield Zoo bottlenose dolphins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people move out of their homes temporarily for major renovations.

That gets a little trickier when you're a dolphin, but seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo are doing great after their big move.

They're spending a few months at the Minnesota Zoo while Brookfield's Seven Seas Habit is updated with a new roof and a lift platform in case the dolphins need medical care.

BZ's dolphins are on the move! 🐬 This week, Brookfield Zoo’s seven bottlenose dolphins, accompanied by a team of veterinarians, animal care specialists & support staff, arrived safely to their temporary home at @mnzoo while Seven Seas receives necessary updates. pic.twitter.com/xEJXL1gMIn — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) November 4, 2022