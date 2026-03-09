Serious injuries reported in crash in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side

A crash left a car mangled in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side early Monday, and reportedly left up to four people injured.

The crash happened in the early-morning hours Monday on Mann Drive, a road within the park, near Kedzie Avenue.

A was seen mangled and rolled over against a tree. Chicago fire crews had to remove the roof and extract the severely injured people inside.

Officials did not immediately confirm details, but early reports indicated as many as four patients. There was concern that one person may have died.

There were also reports that a child was injured and taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.