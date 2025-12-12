Serial puncher was on electronic monitoring when he attacked 3 women in the Loop on the same day

A man accused of punching multiple women in the face in the Loop this week was seen wearing an ankle monitor while he did it. Prosecutors said he shouldn't have been out on the street at all.

One of the victims said the attack was brazen, random, and shouldn't have happened.

Sherri Bester was walking to work around 8 a.m. on Wednesday when 40-year-old Marlon Miller punched her in the face, breaking her glasses.

"Ahead of me, I noticed his shoes, which he was wearing white shoes with no shoelaces. But I continued, you know, to talk to my co-worker, and as we were passing each other, he when he got to me, he swung and he hit me in my eye," Bester said. "And at that point, my coworker grabbed me and, like, just covered me so he wouldn't hit me again."

Prosecutors said Miller also hit two other women the same day he allegedly attacked Bester. One of the victims is an employee at CBS in Chicago.

Miller has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery.

"So, I actually have not been back to work this week due, you know, due to that; because I'm just, you know, I'm a little leery about everything now. My Spidey senses are, like, really high," Bester said. "A lot goes through my head, because when I saw him, I did notice that he had an ankle monitor on. So that really worries me that, obviously, he has committed some other type of crime, and he's out on the street, you know, to commit more crimes."

At his first court appearance on those charges on Friday, Miller sat before a judge and rocked back and forth in his seat as prosecutors described the three attacks near State and Randolph streets.

In one case, prosecutors said he threw a box of chicken nuggets at a victim's face.

Miller has a lengthy record of randomly hitting women dating back to 2018.

Even before the latest attacks this week, he was charged with hitting five other women this year.

Court records showed he was placed on electronic monitoring in October, then charged in November with hitting another woman.

He stayed on electronic monitoring after that attack, instead of being detained, despite a court record saying he has a "very violent history."

Prosecutors remarked that the "streets cannot be an outdoor asylum for violent offenders."

A public defender representing Miller noted he has a history of mental health issues, which she argued would be best treated outside of detention.

Instead, a judge ruled "there is nothing that will stop him at this point," and ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.

Miller did get prison time for one attack. He punched an officer and was sent to state prison in 2022, but he was soon out and randomly punching women again.