Sentencing Monday for man charged in 2011 shooting death of Officer Clinton Lewis

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer is expected to be sentenced in court Monday.

Alexander Villa, 36, was found guilty of shooting and killing Officer Clinton Lewis back in 2011.

Villa was originally arrested with two other men, however, their charges were dropped after the Cook County State's Attorney's Office found there wasn't enough evidence to convict them.

They were released in June after spending more than a decade in jail.

Lawyers representing Villa said he was never at the crime scene and was coerced to confess.