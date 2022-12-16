Sen. Duckworth to discuss Airplane Evacuation Bill at O'Hare Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New federal legislation would ensure that aircraft safety standards would include things like seat size and carry-on luggage when evacuation plans are drawn up.

The bill is sponsored by Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and seeks to address the realities of getting people out of crowded planes.

She will join "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger at O'Hare Friday to talk about why aircraft evacuation standards and procedures need to be improved.

Duckworth's bill seeks to prioritize passenger safety when Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules are implemented.