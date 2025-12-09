Semi-trailer truck catches fire on Stevenson Expressway, blocking southbound lanes

All but one lane of the southbound Stevenson Expressway was blocked during the Tuesday afternoon rush, after a semi-trailer truck caught fire.

Illinois State Police said, around 3:05 p.m., troopers responded to a semi-trailer truck on fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Damen Avenue. The fire sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

No injuries were immediately reported. All lanes of the southbound Stevenson Expressway were blocked for a short time, but one lane has reopened as of 4:09 p.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.