A semi-trailer truck struck and killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon on the Lower West Side in Chicago.

Police said, shortly after 12:05 p.m., a 44-year-old man was crossing Ashland Avenue in the crosswalk near 21st Street, when he was struck by a semi headed south.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.