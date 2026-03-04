Man charged with shooting at Chicago police officers before crash in Auburn Gresham

A man has been charged with shooting at Chicago police officers in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, before crashing an SUV into two parked cars while fleeing the scene.

Sedrick Griffin, 31, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of property damage.

Police said, shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, Griffin fired shots at two marked squad cars in the 7500 block of South Peoria Street, then got into a black Nissan SUV and fled the scene. The officers were not injured and did not return fire.

Officers chase Griffin, who crashed into two parked cars in the 7600 block of South Union Avenue, and ran off. With the help of a K-9 unit, officers caught Griffin minutes in the back yard of a nearby home at 76th Street and Lowe Avenue.

Griffin was due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.