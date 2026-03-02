Car flips over in crash following shots fired report in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A rollover crash in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood may have followed gunfire early Monday.

It all started with shots fired at Chicago police officers 73rd and Peoria streets in Englewood. Police said the suspects were in a black sport-utility vehicle and started going south on Peoria Street.

At one point, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle at 76th Street and Union Avenue in Auburn Gresham and ran off. At that point, K9 units were requested.

Police caught that suspect minutes later half a block over in a backyard at 76th Street and Lowe Avenue.

Moments later, the black SUV crashed back at 76th Street and Union Avenue.

Two other vehicles were involved — a gray Ford left askew in the road with front-end damage, and a white-sport utility vehicle that ended up mangled and flipped on its side on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, a black getaway car was involved in three shootings miles apart in various parts of Chicago Sunday night.

The first shooting happened at 8:32 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 62nd Street, between Springfield Avenue and Pulaski Road in the West Lawn neighborhood. Police said a 45-year-old man identified as Carlos Navarro Perez was standing outside when he was shot in the head, and later died.

About an hour and a half later, at 10:04 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, more than six miles away from the first scene, when he was shot in the abdomen and arm. He was expected to recover.

Finally, at 11:07 p.m., two men, ages 21 and 18, were traveling in a car in the 5600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood — on the opposite side of the city — when they were both shot. Both were taken to Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition.

Police have not confirmed whether these three shootings were related, nor whether the Monday morning incident involving shots fired and the crash were related to them.