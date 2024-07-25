Secret Service to release security plans for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Secret Service will release security measures for the Democratic National Convention.

Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold a media conference with the Secret Service at 11:30 a.m.

The DNC will take place from August 19 through August 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place. Security is expected to be very tight, especially in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Chicago Police Department has been working with law enforcement in Milwaukee following the Republican National Convention. An update is expected Thursday.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would end his 2024 re-election bid and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the party's nominee.

According to new rules passed Wednesday by the party's convention rules committee, the Democratic Party will select its new nominee virtually as soon as Aug. 1.

The DNC also established that the party's candidate, which is likely to be Harris, must pick a running mate by Aug. 7, Ohio's current ballot deadline, which remains in effect.