Watch CBS News
Local News

Second person charged in Chicago South Side liquor store shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

5 wounded, 2 critically in shootout at South Side liquor store
5 wounded, 2 critically in shootout at South Side liquor store 00:38

A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting at a South Side liquor store last weekend.

Luis Vargas, 24, was arrested on Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. He was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He was identified as the second person who fired shots, injuring three people inside a liquor store in the 1900 block of West 51st Street.

Chicago police said several people were inside the store around 10:20 p.m. when two groups got into an argument that turned into a fight.

A 21-year-old woman pulled out a gun and started shooting, and then a man in the same group grabbed the gun and fired more shots. A male victim of the shooting also returned fire.

In total, five people, including the woman and four men, ages 22, 46, 48, 61, were wounded.

The woman, Angeles Flores of South suburban Riverdale, was charged on Sunday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

Vargas is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

The video above is from a previous report.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.