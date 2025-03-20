Second person charged in Chicago South Side liquor store shooting

A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting at a South Side liquor store last weekend.

Luis Vargas, 24, was arrested on Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. He was charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He was identified as the second person who fired shots, injuring three people inside a liquor store in the 1900 block of West 51st Street.

Chicago police said several people were inside the store around 10:20 p.m. when two groups got into an argument that turned into a fight.

A 21-year-old woman pulled out a gun and started shooting, and then a man in the same group grabbed the gun and fired more shots. A male victim of the shooting also returned fire.

In total, five people, including the woman and four men, ages 22, 46, 48, 61, were wounded.

The woman, Angeles Flores of South suburban Riverdale, was charged on Sunday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

Vargas is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

