Second person charged in murder of retired police officer on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A second person has been charged in the murder of a retired police officer on Chicago's West Side last week.

Police arrested the 17-year-old boy on Thursday in the 2400 block of East 75th Street. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with a strong probability of death/injury.

The charges come on the same day of the wake for Larry Neuman, 73, and just days after the first suspect, Lazarius Watt, 16, turned himself in. He was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Neuman and was ordered detained on Tuesday. Watt is due back in court on July 16 for a preliminary hearing in Violence Court.

Neuman was shot around 11:30 a.m. last Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park. Neighbors said they heard five or six shots, according to police.

Prosecutors during Watt's hearing said at the time, Neuman was mowing his lawn with a worker when two people wearing ski masks approached. Both suspects had guns.

The second assailant approached him and was only feet away when he said, "Freeze!" and reached to grab Neuman, prosecutors said. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said Neuman pushed the worker out of the way as the attackers approached. He backed up and reached for his own gun when he was shot.

Neuman did fire a single round for his own gun but fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

Police were called and rushed to the scene, where they found Neuman lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, including to his chest and leg. He died of his injuries.

Neuman was a U.S. Marine veteran who, when he retired, was the longest-serving explosives technician with the Chicago Police Department. He became a pastor who was outspoken about violence in Chicago neighborhoods and worked with young people to create a safe environment.

His wake is scheduled for Friday afternoon at Saint Michael's Missionary Baptist Church on the city's West Side. His funeral will take place at the church on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 21-year-old man in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard back in November.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.