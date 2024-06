CHICAGO (CBS) – A retired Chicago police officer was shot and killed on the city's West side on Thursday.

The 73-year-old man was shot in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street around 11:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No one was in custody as of early Thursday afternoon. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.