Video captures 2 suspects wanted in connection to murder of retired officer on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police on Saturday released video and images of the suspects wanted in connection to the murder of a retired police officer on the city's West Side this week.

Larry Neuman, 73, was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, police said. Neighbors said they heard five or six shots.

Neuman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died.

His former colleagues honored him with a procession. He leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.

Cameras in the area captured the suspects—one wearing a dark hoody with a graphic on the back and Jordan shoes, and the other wearing an Adidas dark hoody with Jordan shoes. Both subjects appear to be Black males between 16 and 21 years of age.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced rewards of $25,000 each for information leading to an arrest in Neuman's murder —for a total reward of $75,000.

Anyone with information about the incident or these suspects is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous Tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.