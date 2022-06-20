Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day murder of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez

Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day death of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez

Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day death of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez

Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day death of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second person has now been charged in connection with the murder of a suburban U.S. Marine.

Daniel Martinez of Palos Hills was stabbed to death outside a bar, while visiting friends in Boston last Saint Patrick's Day.

A bouncer from the bar is accused of killing Martinez during a fight. Now, a second bar employee has been indicted as an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors have not yet revealed what role the 34-year-old woman played.