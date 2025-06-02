Second man charged in deadly beating of another found dead in Oak Forest, Illinois, home

A second man was charged in connection with the deadly beating of another man who was found dead inside a home in Oak Forest, Illinois, last month.

Rashee Wyrick, 32, of Chicago, was arrested on Saturday by the Illinois Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Oak Forest police said around noon on May 23, the victim, identified as 53-year-old Edwar Lewis, was found unresponsive inside a home in the 15500 block of Long Avenue. He died from blunt force trauma after being battered with an unknown object.

Michael Protho of Chicago was previously charged with one count of first-degree murder. A criminal complaint said that he unlawfully entered the home and battered Edwards.

During a court appearance on May 27, prosecutors detailed the narcotics found in the home, including cannabis and mushrooms. They said the victim, Lewis, who had been living in the home for about a year, had a strong connection to narcotics sales, and Protho was seen leaving the home with large garbage bags.

Wyrick is due to appear in court on Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

