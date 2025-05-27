Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with murder after Elburn man found dead in Oak Forest, Illinois home

A Chicago man has been charged after a death investigation was launched when a man was found dead in a home in Oak Forest, Illinois.

Oak Forest police said around noon on Friday, May 23, officers and fire officials were called to a home in the 15500-block of Long Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person.

When they were there, they found a man dead inside a home.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Edward Lewis of Elburn, Illinois. 

Police launched a death investigation and announced Monday the Cook County State's Attorney's Office had charged 30-year-old Michael Protho with one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint filed in court, Protho allegedly broke into Lewis's home on Thursday while he was inside and allegedly beat him to death with an object. 

Protho was due in court Tuesday.

Cook County records show Protho had previously spent time incarcerated in 2012 and 2018.

Police have given no further details about the incident that led to Protho's arrest, nor about him or the victim.

