First Alert Weather: Seasonable temps, hazy conditions continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will have mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. It's also the second day of hazy conditions.
Temps keep running at near-normal levels on Tuesday with a slight chance for a rain shower.
Stats
Normal High- 77
Yesterday- 77
Sunrise- 5:17 am
Forecast
Today- Hazy sunshine with a high of 81.
Tonight- Slight chance of overnight showers, low of 59
Tuesday- Slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. High of 75.
