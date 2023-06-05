Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Seasonable temps, hazy conditions continue

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will have mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. It's also the second day of hazy conditions.  

Temps keep running at near-normal levels on Tuesday with a slight chance for a rain shower. 

Stats

Normal High- 77

Yesterday- 77

Sunrise- 5:17 am

Forecast

Today- Hazy sunshine with a high of 81.

Tonight- Slight chance of overnight showers, low of 59

Tuesday- Slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. High of 75.

Ed Curran
First published on June 5, 2023 / 4:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

