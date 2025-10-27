Ex-Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson takes stand in Sonya Massey murder trial

Sean Grayson took the stand in his own defense Monday after the prosecution rested their case in the Sonya Massey murder trial.

Grayson, a former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy, shot and killed Massey while responding to her 911 call at her Springfield home in 2024.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal police shooting. His trial, in Peoria County about an hour away from the shooting, started last week.

The prosecution called nearly a dozen witnesses during the first week of testimony, including Grayson's former partner, who testified he did not fear Massey on the night of the shooting; he said he was instead afraid of Grayson.

The prosecution rested their case Monday morning. It was not known if Grayson would testify at his own trial, but he took the stand as the defense's first witness Monday morning.

He said he believed Massey, who had called 911 herself because she believed someone was trying to break into her home, was possibly under the influence when he responded to her call, according to Springfield CBS affiliate WCIA-TV.

He testified that Massey had a pot of boiling water on the stove, and he believed she was threatening to throw it on him when he opened fire, shooting her.

Grayson did not turn his body camera on when responding to the home; it only activated just before he drew his gun, and the audio did not begin recording until after he opened fire. His partner's body camera was on from when the two responded to the home that night.

During cross-examination, prosecutors asked about his account of the shooting, which was written several days after Massey was killed, and with representation with his union rep and other members of the sheriff's office.

Grayson stepped down from the stand after about two hours of questioning. The defense has continued to call witnesses on Monday.

The judge expects closing arguments to take place on Wednesday, followed by jury deliberations.