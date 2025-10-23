Jurors in Sean Grayson trial for Sonya Massey shooting hear former partner testify he didn't fear her that night

Court picked back up Thursday morning for the murder trial of former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson for the deadly police shooting of Sonya Massey in 2024.

The jury has heard from a number of Illinois State Police crime scene investigators who collected evidence from Massey's home.

The night of the shooting, only two shell casings were fond on the ground, but after reviewing the body camera video it was clear to investigators that three shots were fired. The third shell chasing was eventually found in the trash, along with cleaning supplies.

So far, the most powerful testimony has come from Grayson's former partner, who said on the stand he didn't see Massey as a threat that night; rather, he said, he was afraid of Grayson.

Dawson Farley was a probationary officer with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at the time of the shooting. He responded to Massey's home with Grayson that night.

Farley told the jury that while he was confused after Massey said "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," he never perceived that as a threat. He added he only unholstered his gun because Grayson did.

The graphic, unedited body cam video of the shooting was also shown in court. As it was played, Grayson looked down or at the table in front of him for the majority of the video. At least two jurors averted their eyes, and it was a heart wrenching moment for Massey's family. Some stepped out of the courtroom to collect themselves after.

CBS News Chiago Irv Miller said Farley's testimony was unusual in his experience.

"I don't think I've really seen a situation where one partner testifies against a partner in a criminal case in my career as a prosecutor or as a criminal defense attorney," Miller said. "That doesn't happen. Especially in a high-profile case like that, for an officer to get on the stand to say 'Hey listen, I wasn't in fear.' Then the jury has to say, if he wasn't in fear of his life why was Mr. Grayson in fear of his life?"

While Grayson fired three times, the autopsy showed Massey died from a single gunshot wound.

Grayson's gun was in court and entered into evidence. His attorneys say he acted in self-defense and that he was afraid of being seriously injured or even killed by the pot of boiling water Massey had.