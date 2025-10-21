Some charges dropped, limits set in murder trial of Sean Grayson for Sonya Massey police shooting

Two charges have been dropped and some limits have been set for expert witness testimony in the trial of former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson for the murder of Sonya Massey.

Jury selection was completed Monday as the trial got underway in Peoria County, about an hour away from where the fatal police shooting of Massey happened in 2024.

Tuesday, attorneys for both sides appeared in court without the jury so the judge could hear motions before opening statements Wednesday.

In the course of those hearings, the judge agreed to drop charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct against Grayson. Three first degree murder charges still stand and are what he will be tried on.

The judge also set some limits on what expert witnesses say can during their testimony.

The judge ruled that expert witnesses for the prosecution cannot testify about national law enforcement "best practices" that may not be adopted by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reported, but testimony about the department's specific policy and Grayson's training is allowed.

Both sides also agreed not to use words like "justified," "reasonable," "lawful" and "unlawful" during the trial as they could be considered loaded terms for the jury.

