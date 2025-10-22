Testimony begins in murder trial of Sean Grayson, Illinois sheriff's deputy who killed Sonya Massey

Testimony began Wednesday in the murder trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson, who shot and killed Sonya Massey in her home last year after she had called 911 for help.

The trial was moved from Springfield to Peoria because of pretrial publicity.

Opening statements from both prosecutors and defense attorneys lasted less than 30 minutes on Wednesday.

The jury will decide if Grayson is guilty of first-degree murder. His attorneys do not dispute that he shot and killed Massey in her Springfield home, but argued it was not murder, but self-defense.

Prosecutors told the jury that they should find Grayson guilty of murder because he shot and killed Massey after she called 911 to report a prowler in her home, and that she posed no threat to him.

Body camera from inside her home shows Massey near a pot of boiling water before Grayson shot her multiple times in the face.

Defense attorneys said what happened to Massey was a tragedy, but not a crime. They argued Grayson feared for his life while standing in Massey's kitchen.

Grayson's lawyers said he was afraid Massey would throw the pot of boiling water at him, and that's why he shot her.

The shooting was recorded on another deputy's body camera.

Grayson was in court before the jury was seated, wearing a black suit. He turned and smiled to his family when they entered court.

Massey's parents and about a dozen other relatives also were in court for the start of the trial.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. If convicted, Grayson would face between 45 years and life in prison.

As the trial gets fully underway, some of Massey's supporters are concerned about the makeup of the jury, who were selected Monday.

"Representation matters," said supporter Tiara Standage. "This should've never happened. No family should have to walk into a courtroom and see a jury that looks nothing like the community where the crime happened. No one should have to beg for a fair cross-section of peers."

Only one person among the 12-member jury and three alternates is Black, and that juror is a man. Massey family supporters called on more Black people to become registered voters because that's one of the ways you can get selected for jury duty.

"We aren't in the room where justice is decided. That's how we end up with what we're seeing right now: a nationally recognized high-profile case where not one person on the jury looks like the victim," Standage said.

Getting a driver's license, state ID or disability identification card are other ways to be on the list for possible jury duty.