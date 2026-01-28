Sean Grayson, convicted in fatal 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey, to be sentenced on Thursday

Sentencing for a former Sangamon County deputy, convicted in the killing of a woman who called 911 for help back in 2024, is scheduled for Thursday.

Sean Grayson was found guilty last October of second-degree murder for the shooting of Sonya Massey.

In July 2024, Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman, called police for help for a possible prowler outside her home.

Inside the home, Grayson said Massey began acting erratically and rebuked him "in the name of Jesus" while walking towards a pot of water on her stove. Body cam video from Grayson's partner captured the moment he shot Massey.

Grayson's body camera was not activated for most of the call, only turning on shortly after he pulled his weapon.

He faces anywhere from four to 20 years in prison and is expected to serve at least 50% of that.