Sean Grayson files new motion claiming self-defense in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey

Sean Grayson claims self-defense in fatal shooting of Sonya Massey in new filing

The former Sangamon County deputy accused of killing Sonya Massey last year has filed a new motion claiming self-defense.

Sean Grayson shot and killed Massey after responding to her 911 call, saying there was someone outside her house.

Grayson's attorneys are now asking a judge to let them submit evidence that backs up the claim, including evidence of her state of mind and that she was known to be violent.

His lawyers said that Massey had previously attacked a neighbor and had texted people that she was having mental issues before the shooting.

Grayson shot her when she checked on a pot of boiling water in her own kitchen while saying, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Before Grayson was hired in Sangamon County, questions about his conduct were well-documented by other police agencies. However, those concerns were somehow never shared with the Sangamon County Sheriff's office during the hiring process.