Sean Dunnavant charged in murder of West Ridge liquor store owner Salim Khamo

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has been charged with the murder of a West Ridge liquor store owner who was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt earlier this month.

Sean Dunnavant, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old Salim Khamo, owner of J & K Food & Liquor at 6320 N. Western Ave., according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. He was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing Friday afternoon, according to Cook County court records.

"We know that this is extremely difficult and traumatic for the family of Mr. Khamo, and for the community for that matter, and we are just hoping that this offender being brought to justice, and being charged, brings some measure of peace," Brown said.

Salim Khamo Family photo

Dunnavant was caught on surveillance video as he rode up to the store on a bike and walked into the store shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The video was clear and detailed, showing the gunman covered in what appears to be a COVID-type mask.

While inside the store, he appeared to make small talk with Khamo — pointing toward the back of the store – and then shooting him.

Police have said the Dunnavant pointed a gun at Khamo, demanding money, then shot him in the chest. Khamo returned fire without hitting the robber, who ran off without stealing anything.

The gunman is then seen running out of the store, dropping his cell phone, and darting into traffic on the street afterward. He also left the bike behind.

Chicago Police

Khamo was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

"This was a senseless act of violence that should not have escalated to the loss of Mr. Khamo's life. He was at work, at a small business, making a living for himself and his family. People who knew Mr. Khamo describe him as a hard-working man, and most of all a loving family man," Brown said.

"I will not see his face again. Will not see him wishing again," said Sami Khan, who owns Cell N Comp Repairs down the block at 6314 N. Western Ave. "We lost him. For nothing."

Brown said the cell phone recovered at the scene was used to identify Dunnavant as the shooter.

Police began surveillance on Dunnavant after identifying him as the gunman, and took him into custody Wednesday afternoon. The surveillance video of the shooting also led to tips from the public identifying Dunnavant as the shooter, according to Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

Khamo, a father of three and grandfather of seven, was about to retire next month, according to his family.

Salim Khamo with his grandchildren Family photo

Khamo's daughter, Sally, said in a statement he'd owned the liquor store since 2005.

"My father was the most compassionate and hard-working man I know. He left Iraq as a refugee to escape persecution and to build a better life for his family. The store was a testament to his honest work and he was so proud of all the risks he took to provide more for his family. He is survived by his wife, three children, and seven grandchildren who he loved more than anything else in this world. Nothing brought him more joy than to watch his family continue to grow in the new life he had started here for them. To whomever is responsible for this senseless act of violence, I hope you are brought to justice for taking the life of such a loved and honored man."

There were seven wonders in Khamo's world, said his son, Siefar Khamo.

"He loved his grandchildren more than anything," Siefar Khamo said. "Anytime one of them walked through the store, he was the happiest man in the world."

Khamo's family had a message for the killer.

"It wasn't just a guy to me. This was a very important person to a lot of people," Siefar said, "and whoever did this, you need to know you hurt a lot of people today - and probably for a long time."

Meanwhile, Khan said more needs to be done to protect business owners like Khamo.

"Because if business owners are not safe, who is?" he said. "How can we run the business?"