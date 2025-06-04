Watch CBS News
17-year-old driver taken into custody after hitting man on scooter on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A teenage driver was taken into custody after a crash involving a man on a scooter in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Tuesday night.  

After 9 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said a 17-year-old man driving a sedan turned northbound into the intersection in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue and hit a 56-year-old man riding eastbound on a scooter.

The man on the scooter was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. 

Police arrested the driver of the sedan. Police said citations will be issued. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

