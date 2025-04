CBS News Chicago

Showers increase this evening through Saturday morning, especially along and south of I-80.

Both days of the weekend will feature a cool lake breeze. By Saturday afternoon, a drying pattern will take shape.

Sunday looks to be dry and quiet.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, with a low of 41.

SATURDAY: Morning shower chance. Mostly cloudy with a high of 51.

SUNDAY: Mixed skies, with a high of 50.

