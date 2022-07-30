Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What can I say? Great Lolla weather. Outstanding Pierogi Fest weather, White Sox host Oakland this evening under clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures right around normal, a lake breeze keeps it cooler. near the lake. Over our heads this morning is a big, blue, high-pressure "H" on the weather map.

It really gets hot next week with a Wednesday high in the middle 90s. But it's all about the humidity and we'll have plenty of it with "feels-like" temps of 102-105 mid-week.

Chance of storms Monday, a comfortable 82 on Tuesday, then temps shoot into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stats

Normal High- 84

Yesterday- 81

Today- 84

Sunrise- 5:43am

Sunset- 8:12pm

Forecast

Today- Sunny with a high of 84 but cooler near the lake.

Tonight- Clear and 67.

Sunday- Mostly sunny and 87, cooler near the lake.

Have a great day!