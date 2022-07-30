Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake
CHICAGO (CBS) -- What can I say? Great Lolla weather. Outstanding Pierogi Fest weather, White Sox host Oakland this evening under clear skies.
Mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures right around normal, a lake breeze keeps it cooler. near the lake. Over our heads this morning is a big, blue, high-pressure "H" on the weather map.
It really gets hot next week with a Wednesday high in the middle 90s. But it's all about the humidity and we'll have plenty of it with "feels-like" temps of 102-105 mid-week.
Chance of storms Monday, a comfortable 82 on Tuesday, then temps shoot into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Stats
Normal High- 84
Yesterday- 81
Today- 84
Sunrise- 5:43am
Sunset- 8:12pm
Forecast
Today- Sunny with a high of 84 but cooler near the lake.
Tonight- Clear and 67.
Sunday- Mostly sunny and 87, cooler near the lake.
Have a great day!
for more features.