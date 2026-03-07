Private funeral service Saturday for Rev. Jesse Jackson at Rainbow PUSH headquarters

The final celebration of life services for Rev. Jesse Jackson. will be held at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on Saturday.

Artists Stevie Wonder, Marvin Sapp, Hezekiah Walker and Terisa Griffin are set to perform tributes at the service.

Jackson died Feb. 17 at age 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder that affected his mobility and ability to speak in his later years.

Jackson's extended funeral services and public memorials began last week in Chicago, with his body lying in repose for public viewing at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters. Hundreds lined up in Chicago to pay their last respects to the civil rights leader.

Jackson's casket was then brought to his home for one last time to lie in state at the South Carolina Capitol on Monday.

Funeral services held Friday at House of Hope

Jackson, Sr. was honored at The People's Celebration and funeral service on Friday morning at the House of Hope on the Far South Side of Chicago.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Other notable guests include Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and Chicago Cubs owner Tim Ricketts.

The service included musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, and gospel singers Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans.

The family asks that all flowers and condolence cards be sent to:

Leak & Sons Funeral Home

7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago, IL 60619