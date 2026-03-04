Rev. Jesse Jackson funeral in Chicago will be attended by Obama, Clintons, Bidens on Friday

Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are among the big names who will be in Chicago Friday for Rev. Jesse Jackson's funeral.

Along with the former presidents, a spokesperson for the Jackson family said former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also be in attendance at the House of Hope on the city's Far South Side.

The homegoing service is being led by Dr. Charles Jenkins and Rev. James T. Meeks, the family said, and other notable speakers will include Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Rep Maxine Waters, Chicago Cubs owner Tim Ricketts, Rabbi Sharon Brous and businessman Jim Reynolds.

The family also said the service will feature performances from Jennifer Hudson, and gospel singers Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans.

The People's Celebration, as Friday's service has been titled, will be held at House of Hope at 752 E. 114th St. in Chicago. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m.

A private homegoing and celebration of life will be held Saturday for invited guests only at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters.

Jackson died on Feb. 17 at the age of 84 after being diagnosed with a rare neurological degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. He was a towering icon of the Civil Rights Movement, working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before his assassination, and spent decades in Chicago fighting for equal rights, social and business equity in the city.

He lay in honor at Rainbow PUSH Headquarters for two days last week before traveling to his home state of South Carolina, where he was born in 1941, to lie in state at the South Carolina capitol.

How to watch Rev. Jesse Jackson's funeral

CBS News Chicago will be providing live coverage of Jackson's public funeral Friday and private services Saturday.

Friday:

What: The People's Celebration: Public Homegoing Service of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

The People's Celebration: Public Homegoing Service of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT from the House of Hope. The funeral services begin at 11 a.m. CT.

Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT from the House of Hope. The funeral services begin at 11 a.m. CT. Online stream: Live on CBS News Chicago 24/7, the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel and on your mobile or streaming device.

Saturday:

What: Homegoing Celebration of Life

Homegoing Celebration of Life Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: CBS News Chicago will have coverage in our 9 a.m. broadcast leading up to the start of the service. Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT when services begin.

CBS News Chicago will have coverage in our 9 a.m. broadcast leading up to the start of the service. Live streaming coverage starts at 10 a.m. CT when services begin. Online stream: Live on CBS News Chicago 24/7, the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

